Rs 36 crore master plan for Loknath, Alarnath shrines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved a master plan for the development and beautification of Shri Loknath temple at Puri and the Alarnath shrine at Bramhagiri at a total cost of Rs 36 crore.

While Rs 28 crore will be spent on Loknath temple, 8 crores has been approved for Alarnath temple. The projects for both temples will be completed within a year. As per the master plan, the inner and outer corridors of the Loknath temple will be developed. Various facilities will be provided for the convenience of servitors and devotees with parking lots, a modern queue management system and approach roads.

Old marble will be replaced with new khondalite stones in the inner corridor, and the garden in the temple complex will be developed with proper landscaping. As part of the beautification drive, new lights will be installed on the boundary wall, while the outer corridor will be widened and broken structures repaired. A proper drainage system will also be put in place. The Temple pond, ‘Parvati Sagar’, will also be beautified and a wall of 276 metres in height will be developed around it.

Similarly, the Alarnath temple will also be developed and the entry and exit doors of the shrine beautified. The entrance door will be widened to 40 feet with a height of 18 feet. The approach road to the temple will also be widened to 40 feet with a drainage system on both sides.

Marbles will be replaced with khondalite stones in the entire temple. The surrounding areas will also be beautified as part of the master plan. Secretary to the chief minister (5T) VK Pandian had recently visited both temples and given instructions for the preparation of a master plan for the development of both shrines.

5T Secy reviews Maa Bhagavati, Ugratara temples

Bhubaneswar: Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian on Monday visited two important Shakti shrines of the state, Maa Bhagabati temple in Banapur and Maa Ugratara temple in Tangi block. Pandian visited the existing facilities at both sites and oversaw the amenities presently available for the visiting devotees. He spoke to several stakeholders such as priests, PRI members, villagers and officers over the holistic development of both shrines. He directed the Khurda collector to prepare a master plan for the holistic development of both sites after consultation with the stakeholders. The plan will be placed before the chief minister for final approval.

Plan details

Rs 28 crore will be spent on Loknath temple

Rs 8 crore on Alarnath temple

Projects for both temples will be completed within a year

The inner and outer corridors of Loknath temple will be developed

