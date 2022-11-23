Opposition to train guns on BJD during winter session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of the Assembly beginning November 24 is all set to be stormy with the Opposition BJP and Congress preparing to corner the state government over the Archana Nag issue.

The MLAs of the two political parties will discuss in their legislature party meetings scheduled on Wednesday and finalise the manner in which the issue will be raised in the House. Sources said that the BJP will make the scandal a big issue as several ruling party leaders are allegedly involved in it. Leader of the Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra told mediapersons that many prominent faces including political leaders, IAS, IPS officers are linked in the scandal.

“Many bigwigs had intimate relations with Archana. The list includes political leaders and senior officers. I know all of them, but I can’t name them. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe will bring many big names to the fore,” he said.

The other opposition political party Congress is also going to raise the issue in a big way. The sex and extortion scandal and farmers’ neglect by the government are the most important issues, but the Archana case seems to be more important, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said.

