Dust pollution makes life miserable for Cuttack residents as CMC sleeps

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dust pollution on the stretch from Barapathar to Mission Road in Cuttack city has emerged as a major cause of concern for locals.The apathy of Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) which is carrying out box drain work under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation has only made matters worse.

Sources said OWSSB is carrying out box drain work at Barapathar. As part of the project, silt extracted from the main storm water channel 1 is shifted to an open space at Mission Road on trucks and tractors after 10 pm daily.

The silt leaking out from the vehicles on the 1.5 km stretch of road has now dried up and causing dust pollution. “The situation has worsened to such extent, that one cannot commute on the road without covering his/her face. While we prefer to remain in our houses by closing the doors and windows, school and college children have no option but to commute on the road,” alleged locals.

As per rules, OWSSB authorities should clear the silt accumulated on the road using a machine. If the agency fails to do so, it is the duty and responsibility of the civic body to initiate steps to resolve the problem. But neither OWSSB authorities nor CMC officials are concerned about our plight, alleged a local Suleman Bux.

While efforts to elicit response on the issue from CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan proved futile, chief engineer of JICA-funded OSIP project RN Mallik said he would instruct executive engineer concerned to look into the problem.

