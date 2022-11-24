Home States Odisha

Dust pollution makes life miserable for Cuttack residents as CMC sleeps

As per rules, OWSSB authorities should clear the silt accumulated on the road using a machine.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters passing through a road filled with dust; layers of silt accumulated on a road in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dust pollution on the stretch from Barapathar to Mission Road in Cuttack city has emerged as a major cause of concern for locals.The apathy of Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) which is carrying out box drain work under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation has only made matters worse. 

Sources said OWSSB is carrying out box drain work at Barapathar. As part of the project, silt extracted from the main storm water channel 1 is shifted to an open space at Mission Road on trucks and tractors after 10 pm daily. 

The silt leaking out from the vehicles on the 1.5 km stretch of road has now dried up and causing dust pollution. “The situation has worsened to such extent, that one cannot commute on the road without covering his/her face. While we prefer to remain in our houses by closing the doors and windows, school and college children have no option but to commute on the road,” alleged locals.

As per rules, OWSSB authorities should clear the silt accumulated on the road using a machine. If the agency fails to do so, it is the duty and responsibility of the civic body to initiate steps to resolve the problem. But neither OWSSB authorities nor CMC officials are concerned about our plight, alleged a local Suleman Bux.   

While efforts to elicit response on the issue from CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan proved futile, chief engineer of JICA-funded OSIP project RN Mallik said he would instruct executive engineer concerned to look into the problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Pollution
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp