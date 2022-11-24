Former minister Golak Naik passes away at 65

Home States Odisha

Naik’s last rites were performed at his native village Budheirana in Badasahi block of Mayurbhanj district.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Former Minister Golak Bihari Naik passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday. He was 65. Naik is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. He was reportedly suffering from kidney ailments.

Born in August 1957, Naik was elected to Odisha Assembly thrice, twice as BJP candidate from Khunta and once as BJD nominee from Udala constituency. He also served as a minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led government from 2000 to 2009.

Naik’s last rites were performed at his native village Budheirana in Badasahi block of Mayurbhanj district. President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over Naik’s death. “Saddened by the demise of Shri Golak Bihari Naik, ex Minister, Govt of Odisha. He made valuable contribution for the welfare of the people and development of Odisha. In his death, we have lost an affable people’s leader,” she said. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed condolences on Naik’s demise.
 

