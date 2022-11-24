Home States Odisha

IGNOU students to study Haldhar Nag’s poetry

Known as ‘Loka Kabi’, he has been conferred Padmashree and Sahitya Akademi award for his contribution to literature.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Poems by Kosali poet Haldhar Nag has been included in the post-graduate (MA) course of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).Students pursuing MA in Folklore and Culture Studies will study folk literature by Nag in a course component titled ‘Folklore: Canon, Multimediality, Interdisciplinarity and Social Epistemology’. It is an eight credit course.

“Haldhar Nag’s poetry appears in folklore and multi-mediality section as an orality case study from East India. I chose Nag for his immense contribution to tribal literature and folklore,” said writer Nandini Sahu, who has designed the MA course for IGNOU.

Nag, who has published many of his poems through five volumes of ‘Kavyanjali’, said he is happy with the decision of IGNOU to introduce a subject on him.‘Kavyanjali: Selected Poetic Works of Haldhar Nag’, was originally written in Kosali and has been translated into English by Surendra Nath. Known as ‘Loka Kabi’, he has been conferred Padmashree and Sahitya Akademi award for his contribution to literature.

