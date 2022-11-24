Home States Odisha

OSSC notifies recruitment of 7,540 teachers

The OSSC secretary notified that the selection process will consist of preliminary examination and main written exam.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Wednesday invited applications from eligible candidates for recruiting of 7,540 regular teachers in government secondary schools under the School and Mass Education department.

Students can register and submit their applications online (through www.ossc.gov.in) from December 11 to January 9, 2023 and examination fees have been exempted for all categories of candidates.

The OSSC secretary notified that the selection process will consist of preliminary examination and main written exam. Both the preliminary and main exams will be computer-based with multiple choice questions. Besides, the tests will be in both English and Odia mediums.

Of the 7,540 posts, 1,970  are of trained graduate teacher (TGT) Arts, PCM 1,419 and CBZ 1,205. Similarly, of the total posts, 4,054 are reserved for ST candidates, 1,006 for SC and 591 for SEBC candidates besides 1,889 for unreserved candidates.

The OSSC will share the marks obtained by applicants in both the exams after the final results are announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OSSC teachers
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp