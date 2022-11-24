OSSC notifies recruitment of 7,540 teachers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Wednesday invited applications from eligible candidates for recruiting of 7,540 regular teachers in government secondary schools under the School and Mass Education department.

Students can register and submit their applications online (through www.ossc.gov.in) from December 11 to January 9, 2023 and examination fees have been exempted for all categories of candidates.

The OSSC secretary notified that the selection process will consist of preliminary examination and main written exam. Both the preliminary and main exams will be computer-based with multiple choice questions. Besides, the tests will be in both English and Odia mediums.

Of the 7,540 posts, 1,970 are of trained graduate teacher (TGT) Arts, PCM 1,419 and CBZ 1,205. Similarly, of the total posts, 4,054 are reserved for ST candidates, 1,006 for SC and 591 for SEBC candidates besides 1,889 for unreserved candidates.

The OSSC will share the marks obtained by applicants in both the exams after the final results are announced.

