Odisha: PA alleges harassment by Khurda collector, wife lodges complaint

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The wife of Khurda collector's personal assistant (PA) has lodged a complaint with the police accusing the IAS officer of mentally harassing her husband at the workplace.

The complaint lodged with Model police station alleged that collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy made casteist remarks against his PA Hemant Bhoi and was mentally harassing him for the last few days. "My wife has lodged a complaint and if anything happens to me then the collector should be held responsible," Bhoi told mediapersons.

Bhoi accused Chakravarthy of asking him to work at his residence instead of the collector's office.

Khurda Police confirmed that Bhoi's wife approached them on Thursday but said the written document submitted by her is a petition and not a complaint.

As per the details mentioned in the petition, it is a non-cognizable offence, said sources in Model police station.

District SP Siddharth Kataria said, "We have received the complaint and launched an inquiry into the matter. Bhoi will be asked to share exact details with us."

Sources said the police are verifying whether Bhoi was mentally harassed or the collector chided him for any sort of inefficiency in work. "If required, CCTV footage will be examined and colleagues of Bhoi will be questioned as part of the investigation," said police sources.

Chakravarthy could not be for his reaction despite several attempts.

Khurda ADM Manoj Kumar Padhy said they are looking into the matter and what prompted Bhoi to lodge a complaint.

BHUBANESWAR: The wife of Khurda collector's personal assistant (PA) has lodged a complaint with the police accusing the IAS officer of mentally harassing her husband at the workplace. The complaint lodged with Model police station alleged that collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy made casteist remarks against his PA Hemant Bhoi and was mentally harassing him for the last few days. "My wife has lodged a complaint and if anything happens to me then the collector should be held responsible," Bhoi told mediapersons. Bhoi accused Chakravarthy of asking him to work at his residence instead of the collector's office. Khurda Police confirmed that Bhoi's wife approached them on Thursday but said the written document submitted by her is a petition and not a complaint. As per the details mentioned in the petition, it is a non-cognizable offence, said sources in Model police station. District SP Siddharth Kataria said, "We have received the complaint and launched an inquiry into the matter. Bhoi will be asked to share exact details with us." Sources said the police are verifying whether Bhoi was mentally harassed or the collector chided him for any sort of inefficiency in work. "If required, CCTV footage will be examined and colleagues of Bhoi will be questioned as part of the investigation," said police sources. Chakravarthy could not be for his reaction despite several attempts. Khurda ADM Manoj Kumar Padhy said they are looking into the matter and what prompted Bhoi to lodge a complaint.