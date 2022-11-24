Three lecturers face action after video with Minister Rohit Pujari in Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH/BHUBANESWAR: The district election officer cum collector of Bargarh has recommended disciplinary action against three lecturers of government colleges for allegedly flouting the model code of conduct. Collector Monisha Banerjee submitted a report to chief electoral officer (CEO) SK Lohani in this regard. Sources said, the CEO forwared the collector’s report to the Chief Secretary for necessary action.

On November 19, a video surfaced in which the three teachers could be seen standing near the car of Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari. The car was stationed at a college parking. Opposition BJP had raised the issue alleging that the three teachers organised a public meeting for the minister at the college. On the basis of the video, an enquiry into the matter was initiated by the additional tehsildar on the orders of collector.

Since no CCTV footage could be obtained, statements of the three were recorded during enquiry and disciplinary action has been recommended to the CEO by the collector.In the letter, the collector also recommended that the headquarters of the three lecturers may be fixed outside Padampur assembly constituency. The three include Krushna Mohan Panda, reader in History at Anchal College, Binaya Ranjan Panda, in-charge principal of Mandosil Degree College and Sudhira Kumar Ratha, lecturer with Dava Higher Secondary School.

BARGARH/BHUBANESWAR: The district election officer cum collector of Bargarh has recommended disciplinary action against three lecturers of government colleges for allegedly flouting the model code of conduct. Collector Monisha Banerjee submitted a report to chief electoral officer (CEO) SK Lohani in this regard. Sources said, the CEO forwared the collector’s report to the Chief Secretary for necessary action. On November 19, a video surfaced in which the three teachers could be seen standing near the car of Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari. The car was stationed at a college parking. Opposition BJP had raised the issue alleging that the three teachers organised a public meeting for the minister at the college. On the basis of the video, an enquiry into the matter was initiated by the additional tehsildar on the orders of collector. Since no CCTV footage could be obtained, statements of the three were recorded during enquiry and disciplinary action has been recommended to the CEO by the collector.In the letter, the collector also recommended that the headquarters of the three lecturers may be fixed outside Padampur assembly constituency. The three include Krushna Mohan Panda, reader in History at Anchal College, Binaya Ranjan Panda, in-charge principal of Mandosil Degree College and Sudhira Kumar Ratha, lecturer with Dava Higher Secondary School.