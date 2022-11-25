BJP questions Barsha’s ‘connect’ with Padampur, tags her outsider  

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

BARGARH: With Padampur by-election inching closer, the opposition, apart from attacking the ruling BJD over development shortcomings, has trained its gun on party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha stating that she lacks a connect with the constituency.

Ever since Barsha, daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, has been fielded by BJD, the opposition has termed her an ‘outsider’ since she has supposedly spent very less time in the constituency.

After pursuing education outside Padampur, she married into the family of senior BJP leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh in Puri.

BJP’s Bargarh district president Ashwini Kumar Sarangi said no one can be stopped from fighting election as it is their fundamental right but the person who contests should be capable of representing people and issues of the place. “Barsha is a newcomer in the field and hardly has any experience. Moreover, she has always been away from Padampur during her formative years and is unaware of the local issues. Does she have a personal connect with the people here?” he questioned.

On the other hand, BJP’s Pradip Purohit is born out of a local movement and is well-acquainted with almost every problem and people here. “He was elected as MLA once and has always voiced the concerns of the people of Padampur in the assembly during his tenure,” Sarangi said adding, “I am not sure whether someone new to the region like Barsha could address or voice the concerns of lakhs of voters in case she wins.”

Responding to BJP’s aggressive stand, BJD’s senior leader and former minister Pratap Jena said, “When the people of Padampur are willing to give Barsha a chance and want to repose their trust in her, why is the BJP raising such issues that hold no ground?” As a young leader, she would be more accessible to voters, he stated.

Late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha was popular in the tribal community that he belonged to. During his long association with Padampur as legislator, he managed to sustain the inclusiveness of tribals here, the former minister reiterated.

“Barsha will be accepted by people as they want someone from their community to become the leader, who could continue to maintain the inclusivity as her father did to keep them united,” Jena further added.

Of the 2.5 lakh voters in Padampur, around 28.63 per cent are STs and the Binjhal community constitutes about 3 per cent of the total votes. Tribals play a key role in the electoral results of the assembly segment.

