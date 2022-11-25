Home States Odisha

BJP questions Barsha’s ‘connect’ with Padampur, tags her outsider  

On the other hand, BJP’s Pradip Purohit is born out of a local movement and is well-acquainted with almost every problem and people here.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

BARGARH: With Padampur by-election inching closer, the opposition, apart from attacking the ruling BJD over development shortcomings, has trained its gun on party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha stating that she lacks a connect with the constituency. 

Ever since Barsha, daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, has been fielded by BJD, the opposition has termed her an ‘outsider’ since she has supposedly spent very less time in the constituency. 
After pursuing education outside Padampur, she married into the family of senior BJP leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh in Puri.

BJP’s Bargarh district president Ashwini Kumar Sarangi said no one can be stopped from fighting election as it is their fundamental right but the person who contests should be capable of representing people and issues of the place. “Barsha is a newcomer in the field and hardly has any experience. Moreover, she has always been away from Padampur during her formative years and is unaware of the local issues. Does she have a personal connect with the people here?” he questioned.

On the other hand, BJP’s Pradip Purohit is born out of a local movement and is well-acquainted with almost every problem and people here. “He was elected as MLA once and has always voiced the concerns of the people of Padampur in the assembly during his tenure,” Sarangi said adding, “I am not sure whether someone new to the region like Barsha could address or voice the concerns of lakhs of voters in case she wins.”

Responding to BJP’s aggressive stand, BJD’s senior leader and former minister Pratap Jena said, “When the people of Padampur are willing to give Barsha a chance and want to repose their trust in her, why is the BJP raising such issues that hold no ground?” As a young leader, she would be more accessible to voters, he stated. 

Late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha was popular in the tribal community that he belonged to. During his long association with Padampur as legislator, he managed to sustain the inclusiveness of tribals here, the former minister reiterated. 

“Barsha will be accepted by people as they want someone from their community to become the leader, who could continue to maintain the inclusivity as her father did to keep them united,” Jena further added.
Of the 2.5 lakh voters in Padampur, around 28.63 per cent are STs and the Binjhal community constitutes about 3 per cent of the total votes. Tribals play a key role in the electoral results of the assembly segment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padampur bypoll BJP Barsha Singh Bariha
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp