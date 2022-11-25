Home States Odisha

Cyclones inflict Rs 1,471 crore loss on Odisha in last two years

A total 87.82 lakh people in 11 districts of the state were affected by very severe cyclonic storm Yaas last year.

Cyclone

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Abhishek G, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prone to natural calamities every year, Odisha has sustained huge loss and damage in the last two years due to cyclones.Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik informed the Assembly that the state has incurred loss of Rs 1,471 to cyclones between 2020 and 2021.The state witnessed four cyclones - Amphan, Yaas, Gulab and Jawad - in the last two years. 

Cyclone Amphan, that brushed past coastal Odisha in May 2020 causing heavy rains and gale, caused damage to the tune of Rs 236.38 crore, while cyclone Yaas that made landfall in Chandipur area of Balasore in Odisha in May 2021 wreaked havoc causing loss and damage to the tune of Rs 823 crore. 

Cyclone Gulab and Jawad in the same year also caused loss and damage of Rs 34.11 crore and Rs 376.65 crore respectively, Mallik informed the Assembly while replying to a question of member Kusum Tete in writing. 

A total 87.82 lakh people in 11 districts of the state were affected by very severe cyclonic storm Yaas last year. Similarly, extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan also affected over 45 lakh people in 10 districts. 
To deal with flood and cyclone in the state, the minister said 880 multipurpose flood and cyclone shelters have been constructed. Two task forces comprising 25 members each has also been formed for each of these shelters. 

The government has also provided required training to these task forces to involve them in the rescue and relief operations in the event of cyclone and flood, she said. The early warning system has also been strengthened and doppler weather radar stations have been set up at Paradip and Gopalpur, she said. 

Comments

