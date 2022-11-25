Odisha estimates Rs 1,098 crore spending on Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has estimated that Rs 1,098 crore will be spent to organise FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 set to be held in January.The money for the international sporting extravaganza is 16 times what was spent for the Hockey World Cup’s 2018 edition hosted by the state.

Replying to questions of opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi and members Nityanand Gond and Kusum Tete, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera informed the Assembly an outlay of Rs 1,098.4 crore has been made in the 2022-23 State budget for construction and development of hockey stadiums in Rourkela, Bhubaneswar and beautification of the two smart cities for the World Cup.

The budget allocation during the previous Hockey World Cup held in the state capital in 2018 was Rs 66.98 crore. As per information furnished by the Minister in the House, Rs 25 crore was allocated as presenting partner rights fee to Hockey India while Rs 18.89 crore was spent on venue and event management in the previous World Cup. The remaining expenditure had been incurred on transportation, accommodation, media and publicity branding and others.

For the Hockey World Cup 2023, a major chunk of funds is being invested on construction of Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and facelift of Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. An outlay of Rs 875.78 crore has been made in the budget for this purpose. About Rs 526.58 crore comes from the state budget, while another Rs 136.82 crore is being spent from District Mineral Foundation funds, another Rs 176.3 crore was sourced from CSR and OSDF funds. The reply said, as against the outlay, Rs 525 crore has been sanctioned.

This apart, Rs 84 crore budgetary provision has been made for construction of accommodation buildings and another Rs 10.50 crore towards peripheral development work in Rourkela. Provision of Rs 17.50 crore has been made for synthetic turfs in both Kalinga and Birsa Munda Hockey stadium. Other budgetary allocation includes Rs 9.15 crore for construction of swimming pool at BPUT campus in Rourkela, Rs 13 crore for electrical works in Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rs 13.39 crore for flood light and extension of West Stand of hockey stadium in Kalinga Stadium.

The government will also spend Rs 75 crore on venue management, accommodation, transportation, branding media publicity, etc for the event. The minister also informed that the state government did not receive any Central funds for organising World Cup in 2018.

Costly affair

Rs 875.7 crore estimate for development of stadiums in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar

Major chunk of funds invested in construction of stadium in Rourkela

Rs 84 crore being spent on construction of accommodation buildings

Rs 17.50 crore will be spent for synthetic turfs in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar stadiums

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has estimated that Rs 1,098 crore will be spent to organise FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 set to be held in January.The money for the international sporting extravaganza is 16 times what was spent for the Hockey World Cup’s 2018 edition hosted by the state. Replying to questions of opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi and members Nityanand Gond and Kusum Tete, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera informed the Assembly an outlay of Rs 1,098.4 crore has been made in the 2022-23 State budget for construction and development of hockey stadiums in Rourkela, Bhubaneswar and beautification of the two smart cities for the World Cup. The budget allocation during the previous Hockey World Cup held in the state capital in 2018 was Rs 66.98 crore. As per information furnished by the Minister in the House, Rs 25 crore was allocated as presenting partner rights fee to Hockey India while Rs 18.89 crore was spent on venue and event management in the previous World Cup. The remaining expenditure had been incurred on transportation, accommodation, media and publicity branding and others. For the Hockey World Cup 2023, a major chunk of funds is being invested on construction of Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and facelift of Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. An outlay of Rs 875.78 crore has been made in the budget for this purpose. About Rs 526.58 crore comes from the state budget, while another Rs 136.82 crore is being spent from District Mineral Foundation funds, another Rs 176.3 crore was sourced from CSR and OSDF funds. The reply said, as against the outlay, Rs 525 crore has been sanctioned. This apart, Rs 84 crore budgetary provision has been made for construction of accommodation buildings and another Rs 10.50 crore towards peripheral development work in Rourkela. Provision of Rs 17.50 crore has been made for synthetic turfs in both Kalinga and Birsa Munda Hockey stadium. Other budgetary allocation includes Rs 9.15 crore for construction of swimming pool at BPUT campus in Rourkela, Rs 13 crore for electrical works in Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rs 13.39 crore for flood light and extension of West Stand of hockey stadium in Kalinga Stadium. The government will also spend Rs 75 crore on venue management, accommodation, transportation, branding media publicity, etc for the event. The minister also informed that the state government did not receive any Central funds for organising World Cup in 2018. Costly affair Rs 875.7 crore estimate for development of stadiums in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar Major chunk of funds invested in construction of stadium in Rourkela Rs 84 crore being spent on construction of accommodation buildings Rs 17.50 crore will be spent for synthetic turfs in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar stadiums