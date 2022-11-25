Home States Odisha

Youth alleges torture by police, locals defend cops

In the complaint, Mishra stated that he was riding his motorcycle when he had an accident with a car on November 17.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of custodial torture.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Hathibari police in Sundargarh district has come under scanner after a youth involved in a road accident accused three cops of severely beat him up, leaving him with a fracture and other injuries.  The youth, identified as Aditya Mishra (26) of Olahani village in Nuagaon block, on Wednesday lodged a complaint with sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Birmitrapur MR Pradhan demanding action against the errant cops. 

In the complaint, Mishra stated that he was riding his motorcycle when he had an accident with a car on November 17. He was taken to Hathibari police station where two cops allegedly held him while another assaulted him with a stick and kicked him in the groin. Mishra said he suffered a fracture on his hand and discharged blood during urination. 

Mishra further claimed that the policemen also abused his pregnant wife and threatened her. He worked in Bangalore and had returned to attend to his pregnant wife. After being discharged from Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Wednesday, he lodged the complaint. 

However, a group of locals who were present at the accident spot, defended the police. They said Mishra in an inebriated condition rammed his motorcycle into a stationary car and suffered injuries. After the accident, he continued his unruly behaviour in a drunken state. When a policeman tried to rescue him from the angry bystanders, he pushed him. Mishra was never assaulted in the police station but released after legal formalities in presence of his family members, they said. 

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said police have received a complaint from the youth. The medical test report of the complainant proves he was in an inebriated condition. “Necessary instructions have been given to verify if the complainant was assaulted by any policeman,” the SP added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh custodial torture
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp