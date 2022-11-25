Youth alleges torture by police, locals defend cops

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Hathibari police in Sundargarh district has come under scanner after a youth involved in a road accident accused three cops of severely beat him up, leaving him with a fracture and other injuries. The youth, identified as Aditya Mishra (26) of Olahani village in Nuagaon block, on Wednesday lodged a complaint with sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Birmitrapur MR Pradhan demanding action against the errant cops.

In the complaint, Mishra stated that he was riding his motorcycle when he had an accident with a car on November 17. He was taken to Hathibari police station where two cops allegedly held him while another assaulted him with a stick and kicked him in the groin. Mishra said he suffered a fracture on his hand and discharged blood during urination.

Mishra further claimed that the policemen also abused his pregnant wife and threatened her. He worked in Bangalore and had returned to attend to his pregnant wife. After being discharged from Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Wednesday, he lodged the complaint.

However, a group of locals who were present at the accident spot, defended the police. They said Mishra in an inebriated condition rammed his motorcycle into a stationary car and suffered injuries. After the accident, he continued his unruly behaviour in a drunken state. When a policeman tried to rescue him from the angry bystanders, he pushed him. Mishra was never assaulted in the police station but released after legal formalities in presence of his family members, they said.

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said police have received a complaint from the youth. The medical test report of the complainant proves he was in an inebriated condition. “Necessary instructions have been given to verify if the complainant was assaulted by any policeman,” the SP added.



