22 ft Shiva idol to be set in Balasore’s Harabhanga pond

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A 22 feet idol of Lord Shiva will be installed in the middle of the Haraganga pond here in Balasore’s Mathasahi as part of the municipality’s initiative towards beautification of the water body and its nearby areas. Around `15 lakh has also been sanctioned for the purpose.Former municipality chairman Manoj Kumar Rout said the idol will be unveiled by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“There is a Radha Krishna temple in front of the Haraganga pond. The municipality has decided to set the Shiva idol in the middle of the pond and four ‘devadasis’ to be set in four corners of the temple. Lighting facility will also be provided for the pond’s beautification,” Rout said adding a 40 feet radii structure has been built in the middle of the pond where the deity will be positioned.

The 22x14 ft fiberglass idol is made by artist Upendra Giri of Nuapadhi village under Remuna block along with his four assistants. “The materials are used in such a way that the idol can easily withstand 250-300 km/hr wind speed. It is further coated with black and copper colours to give it radiance even without the help of light,” Giri informed.

