Home States Odisha

22 ft Shiva idol to be set in Balasore’s Harabhanga pond

The 22x14 ft fiberglass idol is made by artist Upendra Giri of Nuapadhi village under Remuna block along with his four assistants.

Published: 27th November 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

The 22 ft idol of Lord Shiva | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A 22 feet idol of Lord Shiva will be installed in the middle of the Haraganga pond here in Balasore’s Mathasahi as part of the municipality’s initiative towards beautification of the water body and its nearby areas. Around `15 lakh has also been sanctioned for the purpose.Former municipality chairman Manoj Kumar Rout said the idol will be unveiled by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“There is a Radha Krishna temple in front of the Haraganga pond. The municipality has decided to set the Shiva idol in the middle of the pond and four ‘devadasis’ to be set in four corners of the temple. Lighting facility will also be provided for the pond’s beautification,” Rout said adding a 40 feet radii structure has been built in the middle of the pond where the deity will be positioned.

The 22x14 ft fiberglass idol is made by artist Upendra Giri of Nuapadhi village under Remuna block along with his four assistants. “The materials are used in such a way that the idol can easily withstand 250-300 km/hr wind speed. It is further coated with black and copper colours to give it radiance even without the help of light,” Giri informed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp