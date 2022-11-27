Home States Odisha

Farmers’ issue rocks Odisha Assembly again, BJP stages dharna

Party questions absence of Cooperation minister who is campaigning in Padampur

Published: 27th November 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly, Image used for representation. Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly on Saturday witnessed noisy scenes over the issue of neglect of farmers by the state government with Opposition BJP members staging a dharna in the well of the House.The BJP members staged dharna in protest when Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Amat replied to an adjournment motion on farmers’ issue on behalf of Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak. The BJP members raised objection to the absence of departmental minister, who is busy campaigning in Padampur bypoll, when the House is in session.

Earlier, raising the issue during the zero hour, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra targeted both the Centre and the state government for neglecting farmers in the state. Referring to Friday’s disruption of the Assembly by BJP and BJD members over farmers’ issue, Mishra said a separate law should be brought in the House if all the political parties want welfare of the farmers of the state.

The CLP leader also demanded that the state government should raise minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal basing on the unanimous resolution passed in the Assembly if the Centre did not agree to it.

Santosh Singh Saluja of Congress also targeted the state government over the issue and alleged that bonus on paddy has not been paid even though it was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Besides, input subsidy has been announced for affected farmers without declaration of drought by the state government, he added.

However, replying to the discussion, the minister dismissed the allegations brought by the Congress members and asserted that the state government has always acted for the welfare of the farmers. Several schemes have been announced for the welfare of the farmers, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly BJP
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp