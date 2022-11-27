Home States Odisha

Panic over Maoist poster near poll-bound Padampur

Security has been beefed up in the sub-division for smooth passage of political meetings 

Published: 27th November 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha feeding an elderly woman during her campaigning for Padampur bypoll | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A purported Maoist banner triggered panic in Paikmal block of poll-bound Padampur sub-division of Bargarh district and sent the police into an overdrive.With political leaders across party lines making a beeline to Padampur to woo the voters ahead of the crucial by-poll on December 5, police said adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Narendra Singh Tomar will visit Padampur on Sunday to campaign for BJP candidate Pradip Purohit.“Six companies of CRPF and three of BSF have been deployed to ensure smooth passage of the polls,” said Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.The purported Maoist banner was found hanging between two trees along Biju Expressway at Rasmunda, on the road from Paikmal to Padampur late on Friday night, police said. 

With heading, ‘Bharatiya Communist Party (Maobadi)’  the banner read, “the ministers of Odisha government who have been threatening the voters ahead of the Padampur by-election will be given a strong reply. The voters are requested to vote for a good candidate.” The valediction at the end of the banner read, ‘Chhattisgarh Odisha Mao Sangathan’.Official sources said the mention of Chhattisgarh Mao Sangathan at the end of the poster and the rebels’ interest in the by-poll to Padampur Assembly constituency is unusual.
 
Sub-divisional police officer, Padampur, BB Bhoi said, “The banner has been seized and investigation is underway. We are yet to ascertain the authenticity of the banner. A case has been registered in this regard.” He urged people of the region not to panic. 

Meanwhile, Bargarh police suspect the poster maybe the handiwork of some mischievous elements. “An investigation has been launched into the matter. As part of confidence building measures, CRPF and District Voluntary Force carried out flag march in Rasamunda and Sadanandapur villages in Paikmal on the day,” said SP Parshottamdas. 

On Thursday, two women Maoists were gunned down by security forces in Gandhamardhan hill range of Balangir district, close to  Padampur sub-division. The two slain rebels belonged to Chhattisgarh and were area committee members (ACMs) of Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) division. 

Back in June, a Maoist banner was found near Majhipali on Biju Expressway in Paikmal block in which the Left Wing Extremists (LWE) had warned government officials for depriving labourers from getting employment under welfare schemes. 

The rebels also warned people, against giving information to police regarding their movement and activities. Prior to that, another banner was found on February 1 this year just before the panchayat polls at the same spot. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist Padampur bypoll
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp