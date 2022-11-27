Panic over Maoist poster near poll-bound Padampur

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A purported Maoist banner triggered panic in Paikmal block of poll-bound Padampur sub-division of Bargarh district and sent the police into an overdrive.With political leaders across party lines making a beeline to Padampur to woo the voters ahead of the crucial by-poll on December 5, police said adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Narendra Singh Tomar will visit Padampur on Sunday to campaign for BJP candidate Pradip Purohit.“Six companies of CRPF and three of BSF have been deployed to ensure smooth passage of the polls,” said Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.The purported Maoist banner was found hanging between two trees along Biju Expressway at Rasmunda, on the road from Paikmal to Padampur late on Friday night, police said.

With heading, ‘Bharatiya Communist Party (Maobadi)’ the banner read, “the ministers of Odisha government who have been threatening the voters ahead of the Padampur by-election will be given a strong reply. The voters are requested to vote for a good candidate.” The valediction at the end of the banner read, ‘Chhattisgarh Odisha Mao Sangathan’.Official sources said the mention of Chhattisgarh Mao Sangathan at the end of the poster and the rebels’ interest in the by-poll to Padampur Assembly constituency is unusual.



Sub-divisional police officer, Padampur, BB Bhoi said, “The banner has been seized and investigation is underway. We are yet to ascertain the authenticity of the banner. A case has been registered in this regard.” He urged people of the region not to panic.

Meanwhile, Bargarh police suspect the poster maybe the handiwork of some mischievous elements. “An investigation has been launched into the matter. As part of confidence building measures, CRPF and District Voluntary Force carried out flag march in Rasamunda and Sadanandapur villages in Paikmal on the day,” said SP Parshottamdas.

On Thursday, two women Maoists were gunned down by security forces in Gandhamardhan hill range of Balangir district, close to Padampur sub-division. The two slain rebels belonged to Chhattisgarh and were area committee members (ACMs) of Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) division.

Back in June, a Maoist banner was found near Majhipali on Biju Expressway in Paikmal block in which the Left Wing Extremists (LWE) had warned government officials for depriving labourers from getting employment under welfare schemes.

The rebels also warned people, against giving information to police regarding their movement and activities. Prior to that, another banner was found on February 1 this year just before the panchayat polls at the same spot.

