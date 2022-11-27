Home States Odisha

Student of Berhampur residential school beaten up by seniors

The dispute arose after the victim complained to the warden about a student using mobile phone on the hostel premises.

Published: 27th November 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After colleges, now, an instance of harassment of a junior student by seniors at a residential school in Ganjam district has come to the fore sending shock waves among guardians and public in general.Police sources said, a Class VI student of a boarding school in Berhampur city was allegedly assaulted by his seniors for five months. Though the school authorities were apprised, no action was reportedly taken in this regard. Rather it is alleged the authorities tried to suppress the incident. 

Sources said the victim’s mother came to the school on November 23 and asked the seniors in presence of the hostel warden not to beat her child. But she was abused and the victim was once again beaten up by the seniors. 

The victim’s mother then lodged a complaint with Gosaninuagaon police against eight senior students of the school. As soon as the news spread, a BJP team led by Kanhu Charan Pati reached the police station and demanded immediate action against the seniors. Pati also warned to place the matter before the Governor. 

The victim’s mother told police that the eight seniors have been torturing her son physically and mentally. She said the school authorities despite being informed of the matter repeatedly, did not take action. As she stays at G Udayagiri, she was assured the safety of her son by the authorities. The victim’s mother has also urged the Childline to intervene in the matter. 

Meanwhile, basing on the complaint, eight students have been booked. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said some students of the school’s hostel fought with the victim over a petty issue.The dispute arose after the victim complained to the warden about a student using mobile phone on the hostel premises.

“As the accused are minors, they have been reprimanded with a notice,” the SP said. He said the school authorities have been asked maintain to a strict vigil in the hostel to prevent such incidents. Despite repeated attempts, no official of the school could be contacted for comments on the issue. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Berhampur
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp