Student of Berhampur residential school beaten up by seniors

BERHAMPUR: After colleges, now, an instance of harassment of a junior student by seniors at a residential school in Ganjam district has come to the fore sending shock waves among guardians and public in general.Police sources said, a Class VI student of a boarding school in Berhampur city was allegedly assaulted by his seniors for five months. Though the school authorities were apprised, no action was reportedly taken in this regard. Rather it is alleged the authorities tried to suppress the incident.

Sources said the victim’s mother came to the school on November 23 and asked the seniors in presence of the hostel warden not to beat her child. But she was abused and the victim was once again beaten up by the seniors.

The victim’s mother then lodged a complaint with Gosaninuagaon police against eight senior students of the school. As soon as the news spread, a BJP team led by Kanhu Charan Pati reached the police station and demanded immediate action against the seniors. Pati also warned to place the matter before the Governor.

The victim’s mother told police that the eight seniors have been torturing her son physically and mentally. She said the school authorities despite being informed of the matter repeatedly, did not take action. As she stays at G Udayagiri, she was assured the safety of her son by the authorities. The victim’s mother has also urged the Childline to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, basing on the complaint, eight students have been booked. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said some students of the school’s hostel fought with the victim over a petty issue.The dispute arose after the victim complained to the warden about a student using mobile phone on the hostel premises.

“As the accused are minors, they have been reprimanded with a notice,” the SP said. He said the school authorities have been asked maintain to a strict vigil in the hostel to prevent such incidents. Despite repeated attempts, no official of the school could be contacted for comments on the issue.



