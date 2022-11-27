Utkal varsity aims for NAAC A++ grade

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal University is ready to face the evaluation by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) committee for NAAC A++ grade, said vice-chancellor Sabita Acharya.Addressing mediapersons on the eve of 80th foundation day of the institute on Saturday, she said the committee will visit the campus soon for the grading. She informed that efforts to transform the university into a digital campus are in final stages.”Our primary focus now is on improving the research output of the university and its development,” she said.

The NAAC team will examine several aspects such as curriculum, teaching, evaluation, research, infrastructure, innovative practices, staff strength and extra co-curricular activities being undertaken in the university leading up to the grading. The university has in 2016 secured A+ grade with 3.53 CGPA and the grade had expired last year. The university affiliates more than 350 colleges.

Acharya said the university has undertaken a number of development works on the campus including setting up of a Centre for Innovation and Incubation since the last NAAC grading and she is confident of the NAAC team liking the measures.

