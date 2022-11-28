CMC in eye of storm over mosquito oil purchase

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the gross failure of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in tackling the mosquito menace has been exposed, the civic body has landed in a controversy over large scale irregularities in purchase of mosquito larvicide (ML).A ML provider company has levelled serious allegations of misdoings in the tender process.

As per the allegation, the CMC has given indent to a L-2 bidder for procurement of Temephos, an organophosphate larvicide widely used in standing water where mosquitoes breed. The civic body allegedly ignored the L-1 bidder in gross violation of the tender evaluation process.

In a letter to CMC commissioner, Bhubaneswar-based NM Management Services alleged that the civic body had floated a tender on August 29 for procurement of anti-larva agent to control mosquito menace in the city. The tender was opened on September 21.

After successful technical evaluation, the financial bid was opened the same day with declaration of NM Management Services as L-1 bidder for Temephos 50 per cent EC (ML) and L-2 bidder for mosquito larvicidal (ML) oil. Following the selection, the city health officer on behalf of CMC, instructed the company to commence supply of Temephos. But the purchase order was handed over to the L-2 bidder instead, the company alleged.

“We came to know that though our firm has been declared L-1 bidder, till today no order has been awarded to us. The tender proceedings or tender award have neither been published on the website nor shared with us as a participating bidder. It came to our notice that the purchase order has been given to a L-2 bidder which is illegal,” the letter stated.

The company while seeking justice in “word, action and enforcement”, urged CMC to issue purchase order for supply of the materials from it. Commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, however, refuted the allegation. “I don’t think so. The tender process was finalised as per rules and regulations. We have not given any purchase order bypassing the L-1 bidder,” he said.

