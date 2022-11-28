Special appreciation certificate for Odisha pavilion

Home States Odisha

The pavilion promoted rich cultural heritage, handicrafts and handlooms of Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha pavilion bagged the 'special appreciation certificate for excellence in display' at the 41st edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2022 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.Director of I&PR department Indramani Tripathy and director of Odisha pavilion at IITF Subash Nial received the award from CMD of India Trade Promotion Organisation Pradeep Singh Kharola on Sunday. 

Odisha pavilion showcased numerous products manufactured locally by rural women artisans and entrepreneurs under the theme 'Vocal for local, local to global' in line with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's vision to empower women and rural entrepreneurs of the state. The pavilion promoted rich cultural heritage, handicrafts and handlooms of Odisha. It highlighted various initiatives of the state government. 

