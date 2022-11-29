Congress protest over ‘fake’ encounter in Koraput

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Hundreds of Congress workers took out a rally in Malkangiri on Monday protesting the ‘fake’ Malipadar encounter in Koraput’s Boipariguda block on November 10.

A Congress team led by the party’s district president Govind Patra also submitted a memorandum to the Malkangiri collector and SP in this connection.

The Congress delegation demanded CBI probe into the alleged fake encounter by Koraput police, stern action against the officials who branded the innocent persons as Maoists after killing them and Rs 20 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The Congress will intensify protests if the demands are not met soon, warned Patra. Notably, Dhana Kamar of Sargiguda village within Malkangiri police limits and Jaya Kumar Nag of Nabarangpur were killed by police while transporting ganja through Malipadar forest in Koraput district on November 10. The duo was later branded as Maoists by Koraput police.

Congress workers also blocked the NH-326 protesting the killing of Kamar in the ‘fake’ encounter.

