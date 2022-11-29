Contractual worker dies in hot molten iron spill

Home States Odisha

Sources said Majhi was working near the blast furnace when the molten iron spilled over him. He suffered 75 per cent burn injuries on his face, hands and chest.

JHARSUGUDA:  A contractual worker died after hot molten iron accidentally fell on him near the blast furnace in unit-1 of SMC Power Generation Limited at Hirma within Badmal police limits here on Sunday night. The worker was identified as 35-year-old Mahaveer Majhi, a resident of Jujumura in Sambalpur district. He was engaged in the plant by contract agency M/S Om Shiv Shankar.

Sources said Majhi was working near the blast furnace when the molten iron spilt over him. He suffered 75 per cent burn injuries on his face, hands and chest. Majhi was rushed to VIMSAR, Burla and later shifted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH), Rourkela after his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday evening.

Workers of the plant blamed the violation of safety rules for the mishap. Though accidents take place frequently in the plant, the authorities continue to remain indifferent to the safety of workers, they alleged.
Managing director of SMC Power Generation Ltd Mulchand Agrawal said he was unaware of the incident. “I will be able to comment on the matter after holding a discussion with the company officials,” he added.

Assistant director, factories and boilers Manoj Mishra said a probe will be conducted into the incident. “Majhi was working as a ladle operator. It is alleged that the workers on duty were not provided fire safety jackets by the contractor. Necessary action will be taken against the contractor if he is found guilty of violating safety norms,” he informed.

Badmal IIC Amitabh Panda said on getting information, a police team rushed to the IGH for inquiry. “No case has been registered in this connection as the company’s investigation is currently underway,” the IIC added.

