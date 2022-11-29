Home States Odisha

Giant crocodile found dead with plastic trash in stomach

The male crocodile was found in Hansua river near Bijulia village on Sunday. Forest personnel rushed to the village and retrieved the dead crocodile floating in the river.

Published: 29th November 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

crocodile

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Ashish Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The carcass of a 17-feet-long saltwater crocodile has been recovered with plastic trash inside its stomach from Bhitarkanika National Park, pointing at the alarming level of pollution in one of India’s finest mangrove eco-systems.

The male crocodile was found in Hansua river near Bijulia village on Sunday. Forest personnel rushed to the village and retrieved the dead crocodile floating in the river. The carcass was later sent to the veterinary hospital at Rajnagar. Autopsy apparently found plastic and polythene along with a dog’s remains inside the dead reptile’s stomach. 

Forest officials examining the crocodile

“We can ascertain the exact reason behind the reptile’s death after getting the autopsy report,” said Manas Das, range officer of Bhitarkanika. Saltwater crocodiles are covered under the Schedule I of Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. 

This is the ninth incident of unnatural death of crocodiles in the last 27 months. At least 32 crocodiles have died unnaturally in the park within a decade. Recovery of polythene trash inside the crocodile’s stomach calls for reducing the use of plastic in villages around the park, secretary of Gahirmatha Marine Turtles and Mangrove Conservation Society Hemant Rout said.

“Crocodiles are unable to distinguish between food and plastic. The reptiles frequently consume plastic waste, which they are unable to digest or excrete. The waste accumulating in their stomach often clogs their digestive tracts, ultimately leading to death,” he said.

Apart from plastic trash, illegal fishing is also taking the lives of many crocodiles. Fishing is banned in the water bodies of Bhitarkanika but some locals illegally fish in the rivers. In 1975, the Ministry of Forest and Environment in collaboration with UNDP had started a crocodile breeding and rearing project in Dangamal within the park. A vast tract of forest and saltwater swamp, Bhitarkanika is home to 1,784 saltwater crocodiles as per the reptile census report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhitarkanika National Park Dead crocodile Hansua river
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp