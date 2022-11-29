Magistrate faces knife attack in courtroom

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a drunken man tried to attack the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) of Berhampur in the courtroom during the hearing of a case on Monday. SDJM Pragyan Paramita Pratihari, luckily, escaped unhurt. The accused, identified as Bhagaban Sahu of Jemadeipentha street in Old Berhampur area, was arrested.

Bhagaban Sahu

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm when most of the lawyers of the Ganjam Bar Association (GBA) were staging protests as part of their four-day cease work stir every month over the high court bench demand.

Sources said the SDJM was hearing a case when Sahu entered the court hall wielding a knife. Commotion erupted after he managed to reach near the dias of the judge. Soon the lawyers and court staff reached the spot and overpowered Sahu. The knife was also snatched away from him. On being informed, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M reached the court. Sahu has been detained at Baidyanathpur police station.

As per court records, Sahu is involved in two cases of molestation and an attempt to murder. On the day, he had gone to the court to enquire about the dates of his cases when he suddenly went berserk and committed the act.

Sources said Sahu, a small trader of utensils, often got into fights with the big traders and even abused them in public. The SP said Sahu has four cases against him, three in Badabazar and one in Baidyanathpur police station. He was previously arrested and is currently out on bail. The accused is being interrogated to ascertain the reason behind his bid to attack the judge, Vivek said. Meanwhile, the registrar of the district court has filed an FIR at the police station as per the procedure.

