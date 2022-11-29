Home States Odisha

Magistrate faces knife attack in courtroom

SDJM Pragyan Paramita Pratihari escapes unhurt, accused detained

Published: 29th November 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a drunken man tried to attack the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) of Berhampur in the courtroom during the hearing of a case on Monday. SDJM Pragyan Paramita Pratihari, luckily, escaped unhurt. The accused, identified as Bhagaban Sahu of Jemadeipentha street in Old Berhampur area, was arrested.

Bhagaban Sahu

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm when most of the lawyers of the Ganjam Bar Association (GBA) were staging protests as part of their four-day cease work stir every month over the high court bench demand.

Sources said the SDJM was hearing a case when Sahu entered the court hall wielding a knife. Commotion erupted after he managed to reach near the dias of the judge. Soon the lawyers and court staff reached the spot and overpowered Sahu. The knife was also snatched away from him. On being informed, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M reached the court. Sahu has been detained at Baidyanathpur police station.

As per court records, Sahu is involved in two cases of molestation and an attempt to murder. On the day, he had gone to the court to enquire about the dates of his cases when he suddenly went berserk and committed the act. 

Sources said Sahu, a small trader of utensils, often got into fights with the big traders and even abused them in public. The SP said Sahu has four cases against him, three in Badabazar and one in Baidyanathpur police station. He was previously arrested and is currently out on bail. The accused is being interrogated to ascertain the reason behind his bid to attack the judge, Vivek said. Meanwhile, the registrar of the district court has filed an FIR at the police station as per the procedure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Knife attack drunken man sub-divisional judicial magistrate
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp