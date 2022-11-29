Home States Odisha

Now CMC under scanner for garbage strewn on Baliyatra ground

The district administration had organised massive awareness programmes for a clean and green Baliyatra.

Published: 29th November 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage strewn on banks of Mahanadi river near lower Baliyatra ground in Cuttack.

Garbage strewn on banks of Mahanadi river near lower Baliyatra ground in Cuttack.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: No stranger to controversies, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is now being criticised for its failure to clean Baliyatra ground even 11 days after the festival ended. All kinds of insoluble waste like empty food packets, single-use thermocol plates, cups, cut piece tarpaulin sheets and polythene carry bags generated from stalls are lying scattered on the lower Baliyatra ground polluting the flood plain of Mahanadi river. As no cleanliness drive has yet been undertaken by the civic body, the garbage is entering the river posing a threat to the environment. 

The district administration had organised massive awareness programmes for a clean and green Baliyatra. The CMC which had chalked out a massive action plan imposed a ‘Deposit Refund System (DRS) for all plastic and polythene containers with a QR code having a minimum deposit of Rs 5 for ensuring the same. An outsourcing agency was engaged for cleaning the ground for Rs 1,73,000. 

This apart, the civic body authorities had issued instructions for cleaning the ground at least twice daily. But the efforts do not seem to have worked as is evident from the huge pile of garbage strewn across the ground. Lack of monitoring and supervision by the agencies engaged in the implementation of DRS and cleaning of the ground is believed to have resulted in such a situation. 

“It is not only the negligence on the part of CMC but also gross irresponsibility of the authorities concerned to abide by the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for ensuring cleanliness on the ground,” said senior advocate Pradip Kumar Pattnaik, one of the petitioners who had moved the Tribunal over the issue. 

The NGT had allowed to conduct Baliyatra on 34-acre land with due precautions for maintaining sanitation and hygiene on the floodplain of Mahanadi. “But it is a matter of regret that the civic body is yet to lift garbage including the solid waste from the ground,” he said. 

Following NGT’s restrictions and conditions, the then Collector Nirmal Mishra in 2019 had submitted an affidavit before the NGT declaring that the administration would keep the festival ground and the river clean by producing photos of the venue before and after the event. However, the same is yet to be furnished, said Pattnaik adding he would again move the Tribunal over the issue. 

CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said cleaning work has been completed and a report in this regard will be submitted to the collector.  “The cleaning work was to be completed in 9 days and we have completed it within the same period,” said Kalyan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation Baliyatra Deposit Refund System
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp