Home States Odisha

Residents meet ex-MP over eviction in Odisha's Balangir

After hearing their plight, Kalikesh, taking an indirect dig at Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra said the ‘people in power’ are behind such activities. 

Published: 29th November 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo, Odisha assembly polls

former MP Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Following eviction drives being carried out in different parts of the town, locals of Surya Nagar here on Monday met chairman of the State Housing Board and former MP Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo and apprised him of their condition.

“During the civic body election, we were promised that we would not be displaced from our homes. However, every now and then some officials come to our locality and after marking the area, ask us to vacate our lands,” the locals complained.

After hearing their plight, Kalikesh, taking an indirect dig at Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra said the ‘people in power’ are behind such activities. Municipality chairperson Lika Sahu clarified that the municipal body was not behind the eviction drives.

“The department had rather passed an order not to demolish any house until residents are rehabilitated,” Sahu said adding, the eviction drive at Bibhuti pada was cancelled after residents appealed not to do so. Sahu further went on to say that the eviction drives are being carried out without the municipal body’s knowledge. 

Reacting to the statements MLA Narasingha Mishra retorted, “If I am behind the eviction drives here then what about such activities being carried out in Puri, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Sonepur?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balangir Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp