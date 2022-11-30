Malnutrition in control as NRCs ensure good diet, healthy children 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Binita Magar of Barpali village in Hemgir block was worried about the under-weight condition of her two-year-old daughter till the baby was taken for nutritional rehabilitation. On being advised by the local Anganwadi worker, she took her baby to the nutrition rehabilitation centre (NRC) at the Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (SDHH) for treatment. The doctors conducted tests to conclude that she was suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) condition.

The baby was admitted and given nutritional treatment besides a healthy diet. So, the baby’s appetite and overall health started improving, said Binita. Anis Minz of Jhariatoli village in Nuagaon block too shared the story of her son who was weak and frail. After 15 days of treatment and care at the NRC at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), he is much healthier now.

Three NRCs under the National Health Mission (NHM) at strategic locations of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district have come as a blessing not only for Binita’s daughter and Anis’ son but lots of poor kids with SAM and helping them gain normal body and mental growth.

Two NRCs were initially set up at the RGH and SDHH about five years ago and subsequently, the third one was introduced at the Bonai sub-divisional hospital (BSDH). Chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra said, “Nutrition deficiency of children can severely impact their physical and mental growth. The NRCs in Sundargarh are playing an important role in the identification and nutritional rehabilitation of children suffering from malnutrition in the district.”

Nutrition expert Sasmita Panda said mothers of children are also educated on diet plans and care after return to homes. The NRCs get financial support from the Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation.

NUTRI-CARE

3,723 children have been treated at NRCs till Oct 2022

SAM can be found through disproportionate height and weight ratio, arm circumference

Children with SAM vulnerable to diseases

NRC have 10 beds, paediatricians, health workers, nutrition experts

35 mobile health units to identify SAM children

Symptomatic children identified at hospitals

