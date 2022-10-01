Home States Odisha

50 students fall sick after eating mid-day meal at Odisha's Bargarh

At least 50 students of Bramhandihi Upper Primary School in Bargarh's Sohela block were taken ill after eating the mid-day meal (MDM) on Friday. 

Published: 01st October 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sick students at Sohela CHC | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  At least 50 students of Bramhandihi Upper Primary School in Bargarh's Sohela block were taken ill after eating the mid-day meal (MDM) on Friday. Four sick students have been admitted to Sohela community health centre (CHC) and others were discharged after primary treatment.   

Sources said 82 students had the noon meals in school. Subsequently, one of the students complained of stomach ache and started vomiting. When others also complained of stomach pain, they were rushed to Sohela CHC.

Dr Swastik Sahu of the CHC said some of the students were seriously ill and continuously vomiting. "Four students have been kept under observation in the CHC while the rest were discharged after primary treatment. Condition of the four students is stable," Sahu added.

A teacher of the school Gokula Pradhan said like any other day, the students were served MDM in the school. The meal comprised rice and soya chunks. A few moments later, a student, who was suffering from fever, complained of stomach pain and others too fell sick. Earlier on June 28, students of Khaliapali Ashram Vidyalaya in Bargarh had fallen sick after eating MDM in the school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food poisoning
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp