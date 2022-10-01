Home States Odisha

A five-decade Muslim tradition continues at Malgodown pandal

Traders belonging to both the communities do business in Malgodown, the biggest wholesale market of the State. “We have never differentiated anyone.

CUTTACK: Durga Puja celebration in Cuttack is a shining example of communal harmony and brotherhood. While the ‘zari medha’ at many pandals are designed by Muslims, members of the community join hands with their Hindu brothers when it comes to organising the puja at Malgodown pandal. And this has been a tradition for over 52 years now.

“For us, Dussehra is no less than Eid. My family celebrates the festival with the same enthusiasm and fervour as they do in celebrating Eid,” said 72-year-old Syed Nizamuddin Ahmed, who is secretary of the Malgodown puja committee.

Nizamuddin has been associated with the puja committee since 1970 and was elected as secretary in 1985 after his elder brother and former health minister Syed Mustafiz Ahmed resigned from the post.
“Both Muslims and Hindus have always joined hands during festivities in Cuttack in the past and we are just keeping the tradition alive,” he added.

Traders belonging to both the communities do business in Malgodown, the biggest wholesale market of the State. “We have never differentiated anyone. We celebrate Dussehra with Hindus, they participate in our Iftar and Eid celebrations and together, we also hold Guru Nanak Jayanti for our Sikh brothers,” said Ahmed.

The Malgodown puja committee has been worshipping idols of Hara-Paravati since 1995. Mourning the recent death of puja committee president Kailash Chandra Patra, the puja committee has decided to go for a low key celebration this year. Apart from holding ‘Bhajan Sandhya’, the committee will make its usual 3 quintal ladoo bhog.

Meanwhile, a group of Muslim youths distributed ‘bhog’ among devotees outside Cuttack Chandi temple on Thursday evening. Around 1,000 rasagolas were procured by an entrepreneur Nihar Behera and offered to the deity which were distributed by the Muslim youths.

