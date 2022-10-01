Film historian Surya Deo gets National award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Film historian Surya Deo was awarded the National Film Awards for ‘Best Writing on Cinema’ by the President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday. Published by Pakshighar Prakashanee, Deo’s book ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’ documents the evolution of Odia cinema since ‘Sita Vibaha’, the first Odia film. “The journey of Odia films began in 1936 but unfortunately, the history of Odia film industry was never written. I have attempted to trace this history through my book by focussing on 21 films made at different points of time,” he said.

In five chapters replete with rare photographs, the book tells the story of the regional film industry, its noteworthy productions, actors and their stories. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative to document Odia cinema. Deo - working on the restoration of Odia classics and films - dedicated the award to film journalists of Odia cinema.

BHUBANESWAR: Film historian Surya Deo was awarded the National Film Awards for ‘Best Writing on Cinema’ by the President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday. Published by Pakshighar Prakashanee, Deo’s book ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’ documents the evolution of Odia cinema since ‘Sita Vibaha’, the first Odia film. “The journey of Odia films began in 1936 but unfortunately, the history of Odia film industry was never written. I have attempted to trace this history through my book by focussing on 21 films made at different points of time,” he said. In five chapters replete with rare photographs, the book tells the story of the regional film industry, its noteworthy productions, actors and their stories. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative to document Odia cinema. Deo - working on the restoration of Odia classics and films - dedicated the award to film journalists of Odia cinema.