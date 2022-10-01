Home States Odisha

Film historian Surya Deo gets National award

Film historian Surya Deo was awarded the National Film Awards for ‘Best Writing on Cinema’ by the President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Film historian Surya Deo was awarded the National Film Awards for ‘Best Writing on Cinema’ by the President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday. Published by Pakshighar Prakashanee, Deo’s book ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’ documents the evolution of Odia cinema since ‘Sita Vibaha’, the first Odia film. “The journey of Odia films began in 1936 but unfortunately, the history of Odia film industry was never written. I have attempted to trace this history through my book by focussing on 21 films made at different points of time,” he said. 

In five chapters replete with rare photographs, the book tells the story of the regional film industry, its noteworthy productions, actors and their stories. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative to document Odia cinema. Deo - working on the restoration of Odia classics and films - dedicated the award to film journalists of Odia cinema.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Film Awards Surya Deo Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp