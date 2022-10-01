Four Berhampur University staff suspended for torturing dogs

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three women security guards and a peon of Berhampur University were placed under suspension on Friday for allegedly torturing stray dogs on the campus. The incident reportedly took place three days back.

Sources said local Bajrang Dal leader Balaram Mohanty got information that several dogs were tied in an inhumane way near the women’s hostel of Berhampur University. Mohanty along with president of Berhampur Animal Protection Association Ronali Panigrahy reached the campus and found 12 stray dogs with their limbs tied.

When asked, the security personnel deployed in the hostel said as the dogs were creating nuisance by barking frequently, they had to tie up the animals. After rescuing the dogs, Panigrahy and Mohanty demanded action against the staff involved in the cruel act. Accordingly, the university formed a three-member committee to look into the matter. The committee submitted its report basing on which VC Gitanjali Dash suspended the peon and three women security guards of the hostel.

