Odisha cabinet okays fresh changes to OCS exam

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet on Friday approved sweeping changes to the Odisha Civil Services (Combined Competitive Recruitment Examination) Rules, 1991 in sync with the provisions made by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The changes are aimed at lessening the burden on candidates so that they can prepare for civil services examinations conducted by OPSC and UPSC simultaneously. As per the proposed amendments, the total marks of the OCS Main examination stood at 2,250 marks including score for the personality test.

However, the amendment proposes the Main examination in two parts - qualifying and merit. There will be two qualifying papers in Part-I of the examination, Odia language and English, of 250 marks each.

In Part II of the OCS examination which will be counted for merit, there will be seven papers of 250 marks each, one essay, four general studies and two optional subjects. Each paper will be of three hours duration. There will also be personality test of 250 marks.

A candidate will now have to appear for examination of 2,500 marks including Part I and Part II examinations. The number of attempts for ‘unreserved category’ has been increased to six from four and for those belonging to socially and educationally backward class to nine from seven. There is no such limit on candidates belonging to the ST and SC category. “The decision has been taken to allow Odia candidates to prepare better for Odisha civil services as well as at the national level, ” Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said.

Cabinet nod to changes in State civil services exam

The cabinet has also approved the framing of Odisha Civil Services Method of Examination in Odia Medium Rules, 2022. Normally question papers during examinations for state and district cadre posts are prepared in English and Odia but candidates often appear for the test and interview in English.

With the amendment, he said, candidates can appear for such examinations in Odia and opt for English if they so desire. Those who want to appear the written examination and face interview in English will have to exercise the option at the time of filling up the application form. The move will inspire aspirants from vernacular medium to excel in the civil services exam, he added.

Besides, to streamline the processes and complete the recruitment examinations in a reasonable time period, the Cabinet also approved a proposal to conduct combined graduate level recruitment examination instead of multiple examinations conducted by Odisha Staff Selection Commission. A proposal to frame the combined graduate level recruitment examination for Group-B and Group-C of different state cadre posts was approved.

