President Murmu’s native village to see 5G live test

BHUBANESWAR: Pahadpur, the native of President Droupadi Murmu in Mayurbhanj district, is agog with activities ahead of the much-awaited launch of 5G service in the country on Saturday. SLS Memorial Residential School, built by Murmu in memory of her departed husband and two sons, in Pahadpur village under Kusumi block is among four locations in four States selected for the live use case demo of the latest cellular technology.   

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to roll out the 5G service from New Delhi at 10 am. Of the four use cases - health, education, agriculture and industry, there will be live demo for education at the residential school. 

Sources said students of the school will be imparted education live from Mumbai through 5G internet service apart from getting connected with the Prime Minister who will be at India Mobile Congress (IMC) venue. The PM is also scheduled to interact with some students. 

Elaborate arrangements have been made for launch of the new technology. Television monitors have been fixed separately for students and guests. A tower connected with 5G fibre optics has been installed by Jio for the live demo.  

With 5G service, the internet speed is said to be almost 10 times faster than 4G. The fifth generation cellular technology is expected to bring a revolution at the grassroots level. Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are said to be the providers of the 5G service in the State.

Although during his recent visit to the State, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw had assured that 5G will be rolled out in Odisha in the first phase, the service may not be available in the entire State for immediate use.

Like 4G, the 5G services will also be rolled out in a phased manner. After the pilot testing in some selected cities, the service will be expanded to other parts, the sources added.

