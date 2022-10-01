Home States Odisha

SAIL trade unions demand festive ex-gratia before Durga Puja

Members of the locally-affiliated unions of the central unions - BMS, INTUC, CITU, AITUC and HMS

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Five Central trade unions (TUs) and a group of local TUs of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Friday staged a protest in Bisra square demanding SAIL to pay festive ex-gratia and other dues before Durga Puja.

President of the BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS) HS Bal criticised the SAIL management for postponing the festive ex-gratia negotiation to the next NJCS (National Joint Committee on Steel) meeting on October 10.

“The five NJCS trade union members’ demand for Rs 45,000 festive ex-gratia is legitimate in view of SAIL reporting record profit in 2021-22,” said Bal adding that despite that, the SAIL stuck on its decision to provide Rs 26,000 and postponed further negotiation to October 10, marring the festive mood of the workers.

