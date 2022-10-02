Odisha: Elephant on rampage treated at rescue centre in Jagatpur

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 20-year-old female elephant which created havoc in Jagatpur area two days ago is in good health condition in Kapilash rescue station. The hostile elephant had killed two persons in Jagatpur and was brought to Kapilash rescue station on Thursday with minor injuries. On the first day, the animal was highly agitated and didn’t take any food at all.

Dhenkanal DFO Prakash Chandra Gogineni said the elephant is being given treatment like antibiotics and other drugs. “Initially, she was agitated when brought to the rescue station. But now she is cooperating and taking food,” the DFO said, adding, healing of wounds will take at least another two weeks and the animal will be normal very soon.

“She is responding well to the treatment and will be under observation for some days. After her cure, the PCCF wildlife will decide on further course of action,” the DFO stated.This is the eighth elephant at the rescue station undergoing treatment.

