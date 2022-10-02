Sombre Durga Puja celebrations for Odisha's flood-hit Kendrapara villagers

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as the rest of the State gears up for the festive season, a pall of gloom continues to hover over the flood-affected people of Kendrapara district. As many as 1.5 lakh people have been reeling under the impact of flood even today.

A 55-year-old Radharani Jena of Karandiapatana village under Marsaghai block is running from pillar to post to procure bamboos for rebuilding her mud-walled house. Ever since her house was destroyed in the floods, she has been living in a cyclone shelter along with her family.

The effect of the deluge still prevails in Marsaghai, Mahakalapada, Garadapur, Aul, Pattamundai and Rajkanika blocks of the district. “How can we enjoy Durga Puja when we have lost everything?” asked a resident of Singhpur village Jayant Behera Das. He has been living in a makeshift tent with his children.

“There is not much to celebrate. Dussehra is for those who have money, shelter and something to give to their children. We don’t even have a proper shelter,” sighed a local of Petapada Damodar Mallick.Another resident of Karandiapatana village Parikhita Mallick informed that they have been dealing with uncertainty as Government has so far not provided them with any financial help to rebuild their houses.

“We have decided not to celebrate Durga Puja this year as the floods have ruined it all. The devastation is still afresh in our minds and so many people are homeless,” said a local of Pattamundai’s Srirampur, Santosh Mallick.

Many Puja committee members of the flood-affected villages have decided not to spend more money in erecting pandals this year. “We used to spend Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh every year to observe Dussehra but this year we have decided not to,” said a villager of Singhpur Biranchi Swain.

KENDRAPARA: Even as the rest of the State gears up for the festive season, a pall of gloom continues to hover over the flood-affected people of Kendrapara district. As many as 1.5 lakh people have been reeling under the impact of flood even today. A 55-year-old Radharani Jena of Karandiapatana village under Marsaghai block is running from pillar to post to procure bamboos for rebuilding her mud-walled house. Ever since her house was destroyed in the floods, she has been living in a cyclone shelter along with her family. The effect of the deluge still prevails in Marsaghai, Mahakalapada, Garadapur, Aul, Pattamundai and Rajkanika blocks of the district. “How can we enjoy Durga Puja when we have lost everything?” asked a resident of Singhpur village Jayant Behera Das. He has been living in a makeshift tent with his children. “There is not much to celebrate. Dussehra is for those who have money, shelter and something to give to their children. We don’t even have a proper shelter,” sighed a local of Petapada Damodar Mallick.Another resident of Karandiapatana village Parikhita Mallick informed that they have been dealing with uncertainty as Government has so far not provided them with any financial help to rebuild their houses. “We have decided not to celebrate Durga Puja this year as the floods have ruined it all. The devastation is still afresh in our minds and so many people are homeless,” said a local of Pattamundai’s Srirampur, Santosh Mallick. Many Puja committee members of the flood-affected villages have decided not to spend more money in erecting pandals this year. “We used to spend Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh every year to observe Dussehra but this year we have decided not to,” said a villager of Singhpur Biranchi Swain.