Durga Puja brings cheer for makers of traditional musical instruments in Odisha

The last two years were tormenting for 73-year-old Gourahari Das of Gopa village who makes musical instruments for a living.

Published: 03rd October 2022 07:39 AM

A traditional musical instrument maker giving final touches to a mridanga | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The last two years were tormenting for 73-year-old Gourahari Das of Gopa village who makes musical instruments for a living. But this year, he is back in business and working tirelessly with his son Sanjit to meet the huge demand from Durga Puja organisers. 

“We faced a lot of hardship due to the pandemic. But now, we are glad to have received huge orders for musical instruments like mridanga, tabla, dhol, pakhawaj, etc from Durga Puja committees, temples, mutts and other religious organisations. So far, we have supplied dhols and other traditional musical instruments to around 10 Puja committees,” said Das. 

Dhol is used by Puja organisers during the immersion ceremony. Sanjit said many organisers have placed orders for Dhol as it is mandatory to purchase a new drum and beat it during the immersion ceremony.
Like Das, around 50 musical instrument makers of the district are busy giving final touches to their products. “We have been working since the last several months to earn more during Dussehra and Laxmi Puja. Band parties and Puja committees place their orders for musical instruments around three to five months before the Durga Puja,” said 45-year-old Madhusudan Das, another traditional musical instrument maker of Kendrapara.

However, shortage of skilled artisans is the biggest hurdle in the business. “Some of us, who still practise the craft, are doing it only to keep the hereditary art-form alive. Otherwise, one cannot make both ends meet in the profession,” said Madhusudan.

President of Indupur Durga Puja committee Bidyadhar Chatterjee said since the government has banned the use of DJ and high-decibel audio systems to check noise pollution during festivals, most band parties and Puja committees are opting for traditional instruments this year. 

