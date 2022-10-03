Home States Odisha

Garba and dandiya shows add colours to Durga Puja festivities in Rourkela

A small yet closely-knit Gujarati community of the Steel City is keeping the tradition alive by organising ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ shows during Navratri.

Published: 03rd October 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

A ‘garba’ programme underway in Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A small yet closely-knit Gujarati community of the Steel City is keeping the tradition alive by organising ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ shows during Navratri. The ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ programmes added a unique flavour to Durga Puja celebration in Rourkela which plunged into festive mood with the Saptami rituals on Sunday. The dance shows, which are being organised after a hiatus of two years, usually continue till late in the night. 

To mark the Navratri festival, three Gujarati groups are organising ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ shows in the city. Community member Mahesh J Vajir said in ‘garba’, an earthen pot which signifies the image of Goddess Durga, is placed at the centre under a canopy of wood or bamboo. Devotees worship ‘garba’ by dancing around the pot and clapping hands.  

It is usually followed by ‘dandiya’ in which performers generate sound with two small sticks. The physical movements in ‘dandiya’ are faster than ‘garba’. Vajir rued that both the dance forms are getting corrupted by film songs with hints of vulgarity being played at the venues. 

Sources said only one of the three Gujarati groups, Sri Jalaram Seva Mandal-Yuva Sangh (SJSMYS) at Parmar compound along Kachery Road adheres to the traditional and pure form of ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’. 
SJSMYS member Milan Modi said the sangh is trying to protect the original and traditional forms of ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’. “Only Gujarati folk and devotional songs are allowed at our programme. Barefoot devotees who maintain cleanliness and hygiene are allowed to perform,” he said. 

In order to pass on the tradition to the younger generation, the sangh is organising ‘garba’ and ‘arati’ decorations for children. Meanwhile, to cash in on the popularity of ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’, a few city restaurants are organising highly orchestrated events with modern music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steel City Durga Puja Navratri Garba Dandiya Gujaratis in Odisha
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp