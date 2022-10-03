Garba and dandiya shows add colours to Durga Puja festivities in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A small yet closely-knit Gujarati community of the Steel City is keeping the tradition alive by organising ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ shows during Navratri. The ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ programmes added a unique flavour to Durga Puja celebration in Rourkela which plunged into festive mood with the Saptami rituals on Sunday. The dance shows, which are being organised after a hiatus of two years, usually continue till late in the night.

To mark the Navratri festival, three Gujarati groups are organising ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ shows in the city. Community member Mahesh J Vajir said in ‘garba’, an earthen pot which signifies the image of Goddess Durga, is placed at the centre under a canopy of wood or bamboo. Devotees worship ‘garba’ by dancing around the pot and clapping hands.

It is usually followed by ‘dandiya’ in which performers generate sound with two small sticks. The physical movements in ‘dandiya’ are faster than ‘garba’. Vajir rued that both the dance forms are getting corrupted by film songs with hints of vulgarity being played at the venues.

Sources said only one of the three Gujarati groups, Sri Jalaram Seva Mandal-Yuva Sangh (SJSMYS) at Parmar compound along Kachery Road adheres to the traditional and pure form of ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’.

SJSMYS member Milan Modi said the sangh is trying to protect the original and traditional forms of ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’. “Only Gujarati folk and devotional songs are allowed at our programme. Barefoot devotees who maintain cleanliness and hygiene are allowed to perform,” he said.

In order to pass on the tradition to the younger generation, the sangh is organising ‘garba’ and ‘arati’ decorations for children. Meanwhile, to cash in on the popularity of ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’, a few city restaurants are organising highly orchestrated events with modern music.

