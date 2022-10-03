INTERVIEW| Even Jyoti Basu was changed, BJD will go too: Odisha PCC president Sarat Pattanayak

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

Back as president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Sarat Pattanayak has a daunting task ahead to bring all the factions together for party’s revival in the State. He tells Bijay Chaki Rahul Gandhi is the best person for party presidentship.

You are back in charge after 18 years. What is your revival plan?

I was not sitting at home during the last 18 years. I am a grassroots politician and have risen from the lowest rung. I have vast experience in the organisation. I worked in NSUI, Youth Congress and frontal organisations before being given the opportunity to lead. I have been given the chance after 18 years and am working hard for party’s revival with other leaders.

You said Congress will increase its tally from nine to 90. How do you think this will be possible?

The party has identified 75 seats in which it was defeated narrowly. In some seats, we lost with less than 10,000 margin; in some seats the margin was even less than 5,000. We have identified the seats and working hard. There are also other seats where the party has a chance to defeat the BJD and BJP. So, we have have already started work.

In 1990, the Congress had only 10 MLAs. But we formed the government in 1995. At that time, JB Patnaik was the OPCC president and I was an MP. I was moving throughout the state with him. And we won. People rejected Biju Patnaik because of his failures.

Time has changed. BJD looks invincible and BJP has become stronger. How will you fight them?

Failures of both BJD and BJP is our main issue. People know BJD and BJP have a tacit understanding despite their mock fight. Basic needs of the people have not been fulfilled even after 22 years. There is no drinking water. Unemployment is rising. There are no teachers and doctors. Farmers are not getting MSP. These are issues against both BJD and BJP. Jyoti Basu was also West Bengal CM for many years but people changed him. Same will happen in Odisha.

You have failed to contain dissidence. Some leaders have gone public saying they will not cooperate with you.

No. This is not the case. Our former OPCC presidents, CLP leader, MLAs all are working unitedly. One or two leaders give some statement or do something. But such things are natural in a big party like Congress. We will work hard and as one. We are going to fight and reach out to the people. Frontal organisations are also working.

For over two years, state office-bearers have not been announced.

Organisational process is underway. Everybody will be elected. That is why we are not announcing the office-bearers now. Within a month the process will be complete.



Do you think a person other than a Gandhi can take Congress forward in the country and the State?

We blindly support Rahul Gandhi because he is the only leader. Without Gandhi family, Congress cannot survive anywhere.

Odisha is not on Bharat Jodo Yatra map. Do you think it will impact party’s revival in the State?

No. There was a meeting in New Delhi. All requested him to come. The route was chalked out. However, due to security and geographical reasons he could not come. In Odisha, Bharat Jodo will be taken up from October 31.

High command looks disinterested because of party’s repeated failures in State.

No. The high command is aware of Congress’ potential in Odisha. This time the Assembly seats will increase from 9 to 90 and we will win 10 to 12 Lok Sabha seats.

Do you think Congress will return to power in Odisha in 2024?

Definitely. I am confident Congress will form government in the State in 2024. People want change because they are not happy with BJD and BJP.

