NIT-R blends engineering with food science to boost millet consumption

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After successfully completing production of milk and powder from locally-grown millets, the Food Process Engineering department of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) is working on developing an all-in-one low-cost processing machine to reduce capital investment of small farmers seeking value-addition of the crop.

With a strong understanding for blending of engineering principles in food science and nutrition, the department is engaged in research to help develop a new range of millet-based staple food items. Notably, 11 of the 17 blocks in Sundargarh district have been covered under the Odisha Millets Mission.

NIT-R’s research engagements assume significance in the backdrop of India and Odisha’s thrust on promotion of millet production and consumption. Recently, the UN General Assembly declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Meanwhile, the NIT-R has been conferred with the ‘Best Institute (Food Process Engineering)’ under Poshak Annaj Award 2022 by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for promoting research on millet processing and product development.

Dean (Faculty Welfare), NIT-R Prof Chandan Kumar Sahoo received the award at the National Nutri-Cereal Convention held jointly by the NutriHub and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Institute of Millets Research at Hyderabad on September 24.

Head of the Department Prof Parag Prakash Sutar said, “Millets are called the super grains for high nutritional value. We are constantly developing ways to increase the consumer acceptability for millet-based products in daily diet along with wheat and rice. All the faculties, staff and students of the Food Process Engineering department are engaged in millet research.”

NIT-R Director Prof K Umamaheshawar Rao said NIT-R is among the few institutes in the country which have a full-fledged Food Process Engineering department. “The department is committed to excel in millet research and develop a new range of millet-based staple food so that everyone is guaranteed good health and food security,” he added.

