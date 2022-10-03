Odisha: First dedicated burn ICU comes up at SCB MCH

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Burn patients can now avail the best treatment at the newly-built dedicated nine-bed intensive care unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital. The first dedicated burn care unit in any government hospital of the State comprises an ICU, an operation theatre and isolation rooms. All types of burn cases including thermal, electric, lightning, chemical and post-accident can be treated free of cost at the unit.

Head of the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery Prof Arun Kumar Choudhury said burns are one of the most devastating forms of trauma and require immediate, specialist care to minimise infection and mortality.

“The burn centre at SCB MCH will provide state-of-the-art care by adhering to standard protocols. Earlier we were unable to save extreme burn cases due to lack of ventilator and dedicated ICU. Now we can save lives of patients with severe burn injuries,” he said.

Prof Choudhury said a Centre of Excellence (CoE) is also coming up at the department. While the ICU and modular OT are ready, a skin bank will be set up soon. Patients will get skin cover from the bank and lead a normal life.

“With the CoE, we will be able to provide the most advanced and innovative treatment for all degrees of burns,” he added.The ICU was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das recently in the presence of Dean and Principal of SCB MCH Dr Prasenjeet Mohanty and medical Superintendent Dr Lucy Das.

BHUBANESWAR: Burn patients can now avail the best treatment at the newly-built dedicated nine-bed intensive care unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital. The first dedicated burn care unit in any government hospital of the State comprises an ICU, an operation theatre and isolation rooms. All types of burn cases including thermal, electric, lightning, chemical and post-accident can be treated free of cost at the unit. Head of the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery Prof Arun Kumar Choudhury said burns are one of the most devastating forms of trauma and require immediate, specialist care to minimise infection and mortality. “The burn centre at SCB MCH will provide state-of-the-art care by adhering to standard protocols. Earlier we were unable to save extreme burn cases due to lack of ventilator and dedicated ICU. Now we can save lives of patients with severe burn injuries,” he said. Prof Choudhury said a Centre of Excellence (CoE) is also coming up at the department. While the ICU and modular OT are ready, a skin bank will be set up soon. Patients will get skin cover from the bank and lead a normal life. “With the CoE, we will be able to provide the most advanced and innovative treatment for all degrees of burns,” he added.The ICU was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das recently in the presence of Dean and Principal of SCB MCH Dr Prasenjeet Mohanty and medical Superintendent Dr Lucy Das.