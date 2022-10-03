Odisha fourth in rural Swachh Bharat ranking

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been ranked fourth among major states in the Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus ranking for villages under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), informed officials on Sunday. Officials said 23.9 per cent villages in the State so far have been accorded ODF Plus status that promotes construction of individual toilets for rural households to ensure villages are open defecation free. The ODF Plus status also ensures solid and liquid waste are managed well and the villages are visually clean.
As per statistics, out of 46,785 villages, 11,203 have been able to achieve ODF Plus status in the State. Odisha emerged as the second best State in Eastern Zone in the Swachh Survekshan Grameen while Jajpur emerged as the number one district in the cleanliness survey for rural areas in the State.
The State also received two awards under ‘Sujlam’ campaign for its water conservation efforts and creation of soak pits at household and community levels to capture wastewater generated at village level. A total of nine awards were received by the State in different categories in the survey, officials said. Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Secretary SK Lohani and other officials from the department received the awards in New Delhi on Sunday.
