BJD leader Bijay Bariha passes away at 64, condolences pour in 

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A pall of gloom descended on Padampur sub-division after the demise of local BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on Monday. Bariha died at the age of 64 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was admitted to the hospital a few days back. However, after his condition deteriorated, he was put on ventilator on Sunday.

Born in 1958 in Padampur, the veteran BJD leader was a five-time MLA from Padampur. While Bariha won the first two terms in 1990 and 1995 on a Janata Dal ticket, he was re-elected from the seat in 2000, 2009 and 2019 on BJD ticket. He had also served as Cabinet minister for ST and SC development in 2009 and was district president of Bargarh BJD.

This apart, he was a member of several key committees of the State Assembly like drought, estimates, environment, forest protection, library, public accounts committee and committee on linguistic minorities. An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Bariha was an active student leader since his college days. He also participated in the Gandhamardhan movement.

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the demise of the leader. Describing Bariha as a popular politician, the Governor extended condolences to the bereaved family and his followers.

The Chief Minister said Bariha’s work as a public representative for the welfare of people will always be remembered. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Condoling the legislator’s death Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said his work for the people will be remembered for a long time.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha said Bariha’s death has created a void in State politics. He was a popular politician from western Odisha and Bariha’s role in the development of the State was immense, Arukha said.

Earlier, Bariha’s body was taken to the Assembly premises at 9.30 am and given guard of honour. The mortal remains reached Padampur at around 5:30 pm in the evening. It was taken to the BJD party office where people in thousands turned up to pay their last tribute to their leader.

Among others, former minister and BJD leader Sushant Singh and former Congress MLA, Satya Bhusan Sahu were present at the party office. Family sources said, the body will be kept at the office until the last rites are performed. The body will be taken for cremation at around 10 am on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, BJP leader Pradip Purohit recalled he and Bariha had worked together during the Gandhamardhan movement in 1985-86. “Though we were in different parties, we had a strong personal relationship as well as family bonding. Sri Bariha’s demise is an irreparable loss for the people of Padampur,” he said.



