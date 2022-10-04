Home States Odisha

Fish and Puja, a treat for devotees in Cuttack

Tradition of offering ‘fish bhoga’ as part of Navami rituals at Chandni Chowk and Alisha Bazaar pandals is more than 200 years old, for which `2-4 lakh is set aside

Published: 04th October 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chandni Chowk Puja mandap in Cuttack

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Apart from colourful pandals and crowds of revellers, Durga Puja in Cuttack city is also famous for offerings (bhoga or prasad) to the goddess on the five days of the festival. Most puja committees set aside a budget of Rs 2-Rs 4 lakh for the mouth-watering delicacies the most popular of which is the ‘fish bhoga’.

The non-vegetarian offering is in huge demand during the festival and the Chandni Chowk and Alisha Bazaar puja committees offer quintals of it to the goddess on Navami. The tradition of offering ‘fish bhoga’ as part of Navami at the two pandals is more than 200 years old. However, devotees had been deprived of the delicacy for the last two years. This year, people are once again looking forward to the bhoga on Navami. 

“Offering fish to Devi Durga during Navami rituals and distribution of the bhoga among the locals has been a tradition of our puja committee,” said secretary of Chandni Chowk Puja Committee Sushant Kumar Pani. The committee took over the responsibility of organising Durga Puja in the locality from the Darpani royal family in the 1940s. The tradition of offering fish as bhoga is believed to have started with the inception of Durga Puja in the locality in 1817. 

“This year we are hoping to offer fish curry made of 5 quintal of fish and vegetable as bhoga,” said Pani adding the offering would be distributed free of cost among  locals, who had donated to organise the puja on Tuesday evening. 

Similarly, the tradition of fish bhoga has been in vogue at Alisha Bazaar pandal since the local ‘sahi murabis’ took over the responsibility of organising Durga Puja from the local zamindar family in 1885.
Going by the tradition, the puja committee sends the Goddess’ vermilion and bhoga used in the Astami rituals to some fishermen in and around the city who use the items to mark the holy beginning of their fishing season and donate fish for the Navami rituals. The fish cooked with rice and vegetables by the puja committee is called ‘machha jantal’. 

This year, the committee will make ‘machha jantal’ by using 4 quintal fish which will be distributed at four points in Alisha Bazaar to avoid rush, informed committee advisor Badri Naryan Singh. The committee will also sell ‘machha jantal’ to people. While the cost of an earthen pot filled jantal handi is Rs 200, the same costs Rs 100 in an earthen ‘sara’, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack durga puja
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp