16-year-old Tejaswini from Odisha scripts President Droupadi Murmu’s life

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The life of Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal President of India symbolises the will to prevail over all odds. Inspired by the first President to be born after Independence, 16-year-old girl Tejaswini Panda of Sadeipur in Raghunathpur block, has penned Murmu’s struggles and extraordinary achievements in a book called, ‘Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmu’.

The book, written in Odia, has been published by TimePass and was released in presence of the publisher Saroj Bal recently. Hailing from Sadeipur in Raghunathpur block, Tejaswini is a Plus Two student of Sidha Barang Mahavidyalaya at Punaga in Jagatsinghpur block. The youngster feels the book will provide much-needed information on Murmu as it describes her childhood and education. The book also highlights Murmu’s struggle after the death of her husband and sons, her political career and her illustrious stint as the Governor of Jharkhand.

Speaking to TNIE, Tejaswini said she wrote the book in 15 days. “President Murmu’s struggles and determination inspired me to write on her life. I was astonished by her patience and perseverance which helped her reach the top post of the country even after major setbacks like the death of her husband and sons,” she said. The youngster wishes to meet her idol someday.

“I followed social media, internet and newspapers to collect data on Murmu. I will write the book in English and other languages as well so that it can be read by people across the country,” she said.

Tejaswini’s father, Subhendu Panda, who serves in the police force, inspired her to write poems, stories and essays at an early age.

Tejaswini’s book, ‘Hrudayara Tire’ was much acclaimed and awarded. She was lauded by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for another book in Odia in June this year. Besides, she has been felicitated by several literary organisations.

