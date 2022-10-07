24 railway stations in Odisha to be revamped

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 24 railway stations of Odisha are among 200 stations across the country to be modernised and upgraded with passenger amenities shortly. The Ministry of Railways has prepared a master plan to revamp the railway stations with overhead spaces. The stations will have modern facilities including waiting lounges and food courts, besides amusement facilities for children. While 12 stations in the State are under Khurda Road division, nine are under Sambalpur division and the rest three are under Waltair division.