Home States Odisha

Five-day Durga festivities end in Cuttack

The clay idols of other deities including Hara-Parbati were worshipped in the rest of the pandals. 

Published: 07th October 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Goddess Durga being taken out in a procession for immersion in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The five-day Durga Puja drew to a close as braving rains, thousands of devotees bid farewell to the goddess in Cuttack city on Thursday. Around 30 idols of Goddess Durga and Hara-Parbati were immersed in three artificial ponds set up on Kathajodi river banks near Devi Gada by 7.30 pm. Crowds thronged the immersion points at Devi Gada and adjacent Purighat where it was a carnival like atmosphere despite heavy rains. 

Of the 170 pandals set up in the city, Goddess Durga was worshipped at 110. The clay idols of other deities including Hara-Parbati were worshipped in the rest of the pandals. The ‘sahi parikrama’, a tradition as per which puja organisers move the idols in and around local sahis or localities was delayed due to rains in the morning. The idols were wrapped in polythene sheets before being taken out for immersion on the route from Ranihat to Devi Gada via Buxi Bazar and Choudhury Bazar.

This time, owing to restrictions on sound limit, most of the puja committees opted for traditional folk dances like ‘ghoda nacha’, ‘kela-keluni’ and ‘sabara-sabaruni’. This apart, musical instruments like ‘jhanja’, ‘mrudanga’ and cymbals were extensively used during the ceremony. Dance troupes from different parts of the State participated in the processions. As many as 50 platoons of police were deployed and 14 police aid posts set up for smooth conduct of the immersion ceremony in the city, said DCP Pinak Mishra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Durga Puja
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp