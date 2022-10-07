Khallikote varsity gets 112 new faculty positions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Thursday created over 100 teaching posts at the Khallikote Unitary University in Berhampur. The move comes a year after the Khallikote Autonomous College was accorded the unitary university status by the State government. The 166-year-old institution is one of the oldest in the State. The department notified the creation of 112 teaching posts in the ranks of professor, associate professor and assistant professor in 16 departments of the unitary university. While 16 professor posts have been created, the number is 32 in case of associate professor and 64 in case of assistant professor.

These posts would be filled up through direct recruitment as per Section-21 of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989.Currently, of 88 posts allotted for regular teaching faculties in 18 departments, 56 posts are lying vacant. In the absence of the required number of permanent faculty members, the university is being run by 53 guest faculties.

