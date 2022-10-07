Home States Odisha

Khallikote varsity gets 112 new faculty positions

The department notified the creation of 112 teaching posts in the ranks of professor, associate professor and assistant professor in 16 departments of the unitary university.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Khallikote University

Khallikote University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Thursday created over 100 teaching posts at the Khallikote Unitary University in Berhampur. The move comes a year after the Khallikote Autonomous College was accorded the unitary university status by the State government. The 166-year-old institution is one of the oldest in the State. The department notified the creation of 112 teaching posts in the ranks of professor, associate professor and assistant professor in 16 departments of the unitary university. While 16 professor posts have been created, the number is 32 in case of associate professor and 64 in case of assistant professor.

These posts would be filled up through direct recruitment as per Section-21 of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989.Currently, of 88 posts allotted for regular teaching faculties in 18 departments, 56 posts are lying vacant. In the absence of the required number of permanent faculty members, the university is being run by 53 guest faculties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khallikote University
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp