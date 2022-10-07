Lineman electrocuted, another injured

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A contractual lineman of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) was electrocuted and his helper sustained injuries while restoring electricity supply in Asureswar section under Salipur division on Tuesday.

The deceased is Asutosh Mohanty of Nuagan within Nischintakoili police limits. Sources said, Mohanty, engaged as a lineman with TPCODL on outsourcing basis by Redtech Solution India Pvt Ltd, was making a jumper atop a 11 KV electric pole near Jhatia to restore power supply when the mishap occurred.

Though the restoration work was being carried out after shutdown from Asureswar electrical structure, the staff in-charge had charged the current without noticing the status of the shutdown leading to the mishap. Mohanty was found hanging from the electric pole and was brought down after 15 minutes with the help of a rope. He was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. TPCODL superintending engineer Debasish Patnaik said the postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of the death.

“TPCODL which has ensured sufficient safety measures also imparted comprehensive behavioural training on SOP, safety practice and training to its staff. But they have not been adhering to the safety protocols. We are also conducting a safety audit. An inquiry would be conducted whether the deceased had adhered to the safety protocol,” said Patnaik.

Meanwhile, following the incident, irate locals staged a road blockade on Cuttack-Chandbali State Highway at Katikata demanding a probe into the incident. They said the junior manager of Asureswar Electrical Section is staying at Chandol instead of the headquarters for the last over six years and the section is being manned by a skeletal staff.

Three of family electrocuted to death

Berhampur: Three members of a family were electrocuted to death in Boudh district on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Sukanti Behera of Jabalpur village within Harabhanga police limits, her brother-in-law Sushil and son Sohan. Sources said Sukanti came in contact with a live wire while drying wet clothes in her house. As she screamed for help, Sushil and Sohan came to her rescue. However, they too were electrocuted. Neighbours then reached the house and disconnected the power supply. They rushed the trio to Puruna Katak community health centre. However, the doctors declared them brought dead. Following the tragedy, a pall of gloom descended on Jabalpur village.

