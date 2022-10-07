Home States Odisha

Man climbs atop Srimandir, detained 

Man climbs atop Srimandir, detained 

Srimandir in Puri. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI: Simhadwar police detained a man for allegedly scaling the main tower of Sri Jagannath temple here on Thursday. He was identified as 45-year-old Chandrashekhar Panda of Puri town. In the morning, servitors raised an alarm after finding the man climbing atop the temple. The security personnel and servitors went after him. By the time they reached Panda, he was almost near Neelachakra, the metal wheel at the top of the 12th century shrine. 

Security personnel of Srimandir and servitors managed to persuade Panda to come down. He was later handed over to Simhadwar police. Sources said police are interrogating Panda to ascertain his motive behind the act. Sri Jagannath temple is listed as a UNESCO heritage site and a protected monument. 

Kartika Brata rituals begin

The month-long Kartika Brata rituals commenced in Srimandir on the auspicious occasion of Ekadasi on the day. To facilitate the large number of devotees who are already in Puri, the administration rescheduled the time for opening and closing of the temple doors during the month. The temple will open at 5.40 am every day.

Apart from regular rituals like Mangal Alati, Mailum, Abakash, Surya Puja and offering of Gopal Bhog, a set of special rituals will be observed till the end of the holy month. Everyday, the Trinity will appear in the form of Radha Damodar for devotees and will be offered Bala Bhog. In the last five days of the Kartika Brata popularly called ‘Panchuka’, the deities will appear in five different Beshas including the Suna Besha on Kartika Purnima. 
 

