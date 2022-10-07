Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates auditorium on SDI campus

The redevelopment of the temple was done at a cost of Rs 2 crore contributed by Indian oil Corporation from its CSR fund.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with the students of SDI at Jatni | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed auditorium on the campus of Skill Development Institute (SDI), Bhubaneswar near Jatni in Khurda district.

Pradhan, while unveiling the auditorium, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore with seating capacity of 1,200, suggested the management of the institute to name it after great freedom fighter from Odisha, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra. 

The Minister said SDI which was envisioned to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ aim is equipped with latest technology for digital mobility, campus and digital education management system. The new auditorium will meet the varied requirements of quality education of the institute.

“I am no less than an IIT or IIM student. This is what SDI students must think. Such thought process will take them to greater heights, Pradhan said.The Minister also unveiled a community centre and other tourist facilities developed at Maninag temple, Ranpur in Nayagarh district.

The redevelopment of the temple was done at a cost of Rs 2 crore contributed by Indian oil Corporation from its CSR fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp