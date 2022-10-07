Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates auditorium on SDI campus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed auditorium on the campus of Skill Development Institute (SDI), Bhubaneswar near Jatni in Khurda district.

Pradhan, while unveiling the auditorium, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore with seating capacity of 1,200, suggested the management of the institute to name it after great freedom fighter from Odisha, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra.

The Minister said SDI which was envisioned to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ aim is equipped with latest technology for digital mobility, campus and digital education management system. The new auditorium will meet the varied requirements of quality education of the institute.

“I am no less than an IIT or IIM student. This is what SDI students must think. Such thought process will take them to greater heights, Pradhan said.The Minister also unveiled a community centre and other tourist facilities developed at Maninag temple, Ranpur in Nayagarh district.

The redevelopment of the temple was done at a cost of Rs 2 crore contributed by Indian oil Corporation from its CSR fund.

